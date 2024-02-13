DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manifest the love you want with Roxie Nafousi

The London EDITION
Tue, 13 Feb, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
£18
Are you dating with a scarcity mindset?

Do you end up chasing people who just aren’t that interested in you? Are you staying in a relationship, whether platonic or romantic, that doesn’t make you happy, just because you don’t believe there is anything, an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sex Talks.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The London EDITION

10 Berners St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3NP, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

