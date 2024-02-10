Top track

Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Lexington at 15: Mclusky Live

The Lexington
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lightsabre Cocksucking Blues
Got a code?

About

The Lexington turns 15 this year and to celebrate we're running a series of shows with some of the artists that heave meant the most to us.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Lexington.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

mclusky

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.