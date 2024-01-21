DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Themepark Closing Celebration (Concert + Screening)

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 21 Jan, 7:00 pm
A closing celebration for Mar Sudac's Themepark, with a performance by Ben Bruker, Pauline Lay, Abriel Gardner (Movement), and Mike Caputo (visuals), followed by a theatrical screening of Sudac's 40 min video work Storytelling.

Presented by Pehrspace
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

