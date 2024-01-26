DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Whorechata Presents: POP WHORE (Episode 12)

The Meadows
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It's a new year and we're feeling like shaking ass to everything trashy, played out and nostalgic. Come shake ass and pop out for our pop era, with legendary performances by Serena Tea, Shia Ho and Athena.

Whorechata is a party that centers queer and tran...

This is a 21+ event
Whorechata
No Covid-19 entry requirements
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

