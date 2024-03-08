DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One of the most decorated DJ’s in the history of British Music returns.
Join us as we welcome Pete Tong back to the theatre after his sold out takeover last year.
Very Special Guests TBA, tickets now on sale.
