DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TEMÁTICA
SUZE 6 HOURS SET (Old Music 90-97)
La anterior vez que anunciamos a este artistazo, no pudo asistir finalmente al evento .
Esta vez resarcimos a su público ofreciendo un set de 6 horas.
TEMÁTICA: The Whole Night
DJ SUZE -6 hours set-Old Music...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.