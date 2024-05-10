Top track

Hotline Tnt + Heal en Oviedo

La Salvaje
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsOviedo
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hotline TNT has the rare combination of thinking they are the best band in the world while also not taking anything too seriously. Most bands wouldn’t do things the way TNT does. That’s why it’s fun. The amplifiers are turned all the way up and the vocals...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hotline TNT

Venue

La Salvaje

C. Martínez Vigil, 9, 33010 Oviedo, Asturias, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

