Paul Foot: Dissolve (Filming Warm-Up Special)

The Bill Murray
Mon, 5 Feb, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following a sold out Edinburgh Fringe run, multi-award-winning and trail-blazing comedian, Paul Foot, is filming his critically-acclaimed show, Dissolve. Join him for this special, intimate performance of Dissolve, to help Paul prepare for the high-stakes,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paul Foot

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

