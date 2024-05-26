Top track

Basement Torture Killings - Cut, Drained and Disposed

Snuff Fest

The Black Heart
Sun, 26 May, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SNUFF FEST - BANK HOLIDAY CARNAGE

FT

BASEMENT TORTURE KILLINGS
UK Snuff Grind sickos headline their first ever Snuff event and promise to unleash several surprises for you all

HOLOCAUSTO CANIBAL
Hailing from Porto (Portugal) underground legends Holo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Snuff Fest
Lineup

1
Basement Torture Killings, Anime Torment, Holocausto Canibal and 1 more

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

