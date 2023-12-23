DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐍 𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑖-𝑓𝑎𝑠𝘩𝑖𝑜𝑛
𝐍𝐎 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝, 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒄𝒖𝒎
if you have just to come (to ask for it)
23/December/2023
𝓢𝓣𝓐𝓨 𝓡𝓔𝓐𝓛!
w/
𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐲 (𝐈𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐩𝐞)
𝐆𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞
𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐢...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.