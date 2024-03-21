DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Legendary record labels Coldharbour Recordings and Black Hole Recordings join forces on Thursday night March 21st for Miami Music Week.
When: Thursday March 21st 2024
Venue: LA OTRA
Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)
Hours: 11PM - 5AM
