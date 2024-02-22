Top track

The Losing Score - Junk Sleep

The Losing Score

The Pipeline
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
About

The Losing Score is a 3-piece alt/emo band from the West Midlands, inspired by the likes of Joyce Manor and The Wonder Years. Following their signing to Counter Intuitive Records in early 2022, the band released their debut album 'Learn To Let T*...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by How To Make Friends.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Losing Score, Superfriends

Venue

The Pipeline

6 Little E St, Brighton BN1 1HT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

