Feeling Gloomy - Eighties Special

The Phoenix
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This month we jump back to the 80s with an extra helping of the saddest and most miserable tunes from the Thatcher-era such as The Smiths, Depeche Mode, The Cure, Blondie, Kate Bush, Pet Shop Boys, Joy Division, Human League, OMD, The Clash, New Order and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Phoenix

The Phoenix, 37 Cavendish Square, Marylebone, London W1G 0PP, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

