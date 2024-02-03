DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This month we jump back to the 80s with an extra helping of the saddest and most miserable tunes from the Thatcher-era such as The Smiths, Depeche Mode, The Cure, Blondie, Kate Bush, Pet Shop Boys, Joy Division, Human League, OMD, The Clash, New Order and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.