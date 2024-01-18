DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jet Daisy (Single Release), Book/Spirit, Sandy Beamer

The Sultan Room
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
$18.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
JET DAISY, New York’s fiery new punk rock duo, is taking over The Sultan Room on Thursday 1/18.

With the much anticipated release of their debut single, Quiet Room, the rawness yet tight sound of the group makes them a force to be reckoned with. Support f...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:30 pm
Event ends11:55 pm
250 capacity

