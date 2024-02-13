DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE DUETS SHOW – Ansley Stewart & Cleveland Jones with the Will Scruggs Trio

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE DUETS SHOW – Ansley Stewart & Cleveland Jones with the Will Scruggs Trio live at Eddie's Attic!

Cleveland Jones and Ansley Stewart, two of Atlanta’s powerhouse vocalists, are joining forces to bring back the magic of the almighty duet. Having performe...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cleveland Jones

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.