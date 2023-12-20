DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le grand blind test de Noël de Major Tom

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Wed, 20 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rendez-vous le mercredi 20 décembre pour le Grand Blind Test de Noël par Major Tom !

Le principe est toujours le même. Des vinyles qui chauffent, un public aux aguets et des winners qui flambent.

Il y aura plusieurs manches sur lesquelles plusieurs équip...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.