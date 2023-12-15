Top track

Blackhole at Club Industria 15th December

Club Industria
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
About

Primo appuntamento targato Blackhole al Club Industria, nuovo spazio industriale romano.

Il sound dei nostri fedelissimi Ageless sarà accompagnato dalle note techno di Iride e Adelaide.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Blackhole S.R.L.S..

Lineup

Iride

Venue

Club Industria

Via Di Grotta Di Gregna 4, 00155 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

