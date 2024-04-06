DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Animaux Formidables per "Cinzella d'Inverno 2024"

SPAZIOPORTO
Sat, 6 Apr, 9:30 pm
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dopo settanta concerti tra club e festival nell'ultimo anno e la partecipazione ad X Factor Italia 2023, dove sono stati protagonisti nel "Team Morgan", il duo garage fuzz noise composto da Mr Formidable e Mrs Formidable torna live con il “Glitter Tour ’23...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

