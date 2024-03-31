Top track

Endorfine

NOBRAINO - CLUB TOUR 2024

Vidia Club
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsCesena
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Torna nei club dopo 7 anni la band romagnola con il suo live show unico

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Laredo srlcr.

Lineup

Nobraino

Venue

Vidia Club

Via S. Vittore, 1128, 47522 Cesena FC, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

