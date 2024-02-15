DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lyle Divinsky

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lyle Divinsky live at Eddie's Attic!

After growing up in Portland, Maine, Lyle Divinsky made his living in the New York City subways for over 5 years. While singing underground by day and above ground by night, he slowly crafted his self-released album, U...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lyle Divinsky

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

