Radio Bla Bla - Christmas Party

Bachelite cLab
Sun, 17 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
RadioBlaBlanetwork è felice di presentare il primo live natalizio, ci saranno ospiti che canteranno dal vivo e un dj set che farà scatenare tutti! Un occasione per divertirsi, ballare e scambiarsi gli auguri della festa più bella dell’anno… Natale!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
60 capacity

