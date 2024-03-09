DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Snafu X Percolate present: Dr Dubplate & Skeptic

The Loft
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsDurham
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Dr Dubplate

Event information

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by PERCOLATE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dr Dubplate

Venue

The Loft

15-17 North Road, Durham, DH1 4SH, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

