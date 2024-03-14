DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The BV's & Somewhere Underwater!

Sunny Red
Thu, 14 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€17.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

What I’ve always adored about the BVs is their adherence to building albums where each tune feels purposeful; there’s intent in the style and the placement of tracks. It seems like we’re nearing another bit of that with their latest LP, if we’re to compare...

All ages show
Presented by target Concerts GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sunny Red

Hansastraße 41, 81373 München, Deutschland
Doors open7:00 pm

