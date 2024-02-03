Top track

Daytimers VS Next Door Records x Late Night Shopper

Bush Hall
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Experience the ultimate musical showdown at the second 'Versus' party. In a thrilling face-off, South Asian London maestros, Daytimers will go head-to-head against the dynamic duo of Next Door Records and Late Night Shopper - all in the round in the middle...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Next Door Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daytimers, Next Door Records

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

