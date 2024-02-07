DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Castlecombe Drive w/ Quadrant Close

Servant Jazz Quarters
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:30 pm
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After the remarkable performances at The Old Blue Last, Citizen Live is excited to re-welcome Castlecombe Drive (with support from Quadrant Close) in the intimate scenario of Servant Jazz Quarters, on Wednesday, February 7th.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Castlecombe Drive

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

