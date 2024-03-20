Top track

Channel Alt

The Social
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CassKidd presents Channel Alt Live featuring live sets from Mysie, Nayahlone, Meron T and DJ sets from CassKidd and Paris.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Communion.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CASSKIDD, Meron T, Mysie

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open7:00 pm

