Top track

Tu Diana

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adiós Amores

Sala Upload
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€14.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tu Diana
Got a code?

About

Iman Amar y Ana Valladares, con la ayuda de Guille Briales, dan forma a Adiós Amores, el secreto mejor guardado -hasta ahora- del pop nacional.

Están a punto de publicar el que será su álbum de debut, de próxima aparición a través del sello Sonido Muc...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adiós Amores

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.