Nave, Holy Mountain, and Dazey Doom

Bonk's Bar
Sat, 13 Jan, 7:30 pm
$14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tickets for our show with Nave, Holy Mountain, and Dazey Doom at Creep Records on January 13th

All ages
Presented by 4333 Collective.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Holy Mountain

Bonk's Bar

3467 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19134, United States
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

