NewDad: Live & Signing

Resident Music
Thu, 1 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £11.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're thrilled to be celebrating NewDad's highly anticipated debut album here in the shop with an instore & signing!

• The album release date is 26th January 2024, so you will be able to collect the album at the show.

• Please wait for an order notificat...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NewDad

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

