DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Incorporating elements of emo, noise rock, folk, ambient and free jazz, Manchester-based Mumbles play their biggest headliner in the city to-date on the day their new album In the Pocket of Big Sad comes out via Divine Schism!
A bit like if Deerhoof were...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.