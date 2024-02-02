Top track

Mumbles - How Do Happy?

Mumbles 'In The Pocket of Big Sad' Album Launch

Soup
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Incorporating elements of emo, noise rock, folk, ambient and free jazz, Manchester-based Mumbles play their biggest headliner in the city to-date on the day their new album In the Pocket of Big Sad comes out via Divine Schism!

A bit like if Deerhoof were...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mumbles

Venue

Soup

31-33 Spear St, Manchester M1 1DF
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

