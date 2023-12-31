Top track

Bloc Party - Banquet

New Year's Eve 2023 — Meet Me In The Rescue Rooms

Rescue Rooms
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyNottingham
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FROM THE MAKERS OF PRESSURE & RESCUED

IN THE VENUE

AN IMMERSIVE JOURNEY THROUGH INDIE ROCK’N’ROLL FROM THE 2000s & BEYOND

PLAYING MUSIC FROM THE STROKES · ARCTIC MONKEYS · TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB · THE KILLERS · YEAH YEAH YEAHS · FOALS · THE WOMBATS · VAMP...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DHP FAMILY
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rescue Rooms

25 Goldsmith St, Nottingham NG1 5LB
Doors open9:00 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

iOSAndroid

