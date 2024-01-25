DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LDNRBS: THE SHOWCASE W/ RBS NORTH & COZYBRVND

Off the Square
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsManchester
£8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LDNRBS & COZYBRVND ARE BACK TO SHOWCASE THE BEST TALENT IN MANCHESTER

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LDNRBS.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Off the Square

67 Lever St, Manchester M1 1FL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.