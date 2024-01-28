DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday School ft Crawlspace and Guest DJ David Yow (The Jesus Lizard)

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 28 Jan, 1:00 pm
Sunday School featuring Crawlspace and Guest DJ David Yow (The Jesus Lizard)

Join us for Sunday School - a new event taking place the last Sunday of each month at Gold-Diggers! On Sunday, January 28, Crawlspace performs live with tunes from guest DJ David...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Crawlspace

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open1:00 pm

