Izo FitzRoy

Union Chapel
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£22.44

Event information

Gospel and blues singer-songwriter, Izo FitzRoy, heads to Union Chapel with her renowned gospel choir.

Uplifting harmonies delivered through her powerful lead vocal and jazz-tinged keys work set her apart from contemporaries. She has won her play on BBC 6...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Izo FitzRoy

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

