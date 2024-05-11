Top track

Girls In Synthesis - I Know No Other Way

Girls In Synthesis

The Lanes
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
About Girls In Synthesis

Known for their politically charged and intense noise rock, Girls in Synthesis are a punk band from London. Formed in 2016, the trio regularly experiment with electronic sounds and distorted drum machines, while exploring mental health struggles, personal Read more

Event information

Formed in 2016, London-based trio Girls In Synthesis have long been one of the most visceral and exciting live acts in the UK.

Two albums, numerous EP and mini-album releases deep, 2020's 'Now Here's An Echo From Your Future', and 2023's 'The Rest Is Dist...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
Lineup

Girls In Synthesis

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

