NTU Event Soc Presents: Acoustic Sessions

Rough Trade Nottingham
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
Free

About

Join us for an enchanting evening of acoustic melodies at Rough Trade Nottingham on the 15th February. Showcasing a lineup of exceptionally talented local artists, this event is brought to you by NTU Event Society.

Rough Trade Nottingham is lift accessible

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

