DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an enchanting evening of acoustic melodies at Rough Trade Nottingham on the 15th February. Showcasing a lineup of exceptionally talented local artists, this event is brought to you by NTU Event Society.
Rough Trade Nottingham is lift acces...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.