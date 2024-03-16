Top track

Abantu: Charisse C, DJ LeSoul, Josephine Gyasi & M.Patrick

Village Underground
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £13.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Abantu returns to Village Underground! The feedback from August 2023's event with Dlala Thukzin has been overwhelmingly beautiful, we promised we'd be back! This time, our special guest from South Africa is DJ LeSoul, a formidable talent who I've admired f...

Presented by Percolate.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charisse C

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

