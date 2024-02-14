DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gobjaw Poetry Night

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 14 Feb, 6:30 pm
Gobjaw is an open mic evening for spoken word artists, poets and fellow travellers to read and perform, run by the Gobjaw Poetry Collective.

Doors from 6.30pm to sign up and the performances will start from 7.30pm.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gobjaw Poetry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open6:30 pm
120 capacity

