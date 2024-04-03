DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wednesday April 3rd
7pm
ADV $18 | $20
16+
---BAR ITALIA---Bar Italia is a British trio based in London comprising Nina Cristante (aka NINA), Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton (the latter two perform as Double Virgo).
The trio's debut album, "Quarrel",...
