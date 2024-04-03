DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

bar italia

Club Congress
Wed, 3 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
About

Wednesday April 3rd

7pm

ADV $18 | $20

16+

---BAR ITALIA---Bar Italia is a British trio based in London comprising Nina Cristante (aka NINA), Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton (the latter two perform as Double Virgo).

The trio's debut album, "Quarrel",...

16+
Presented by Best Life Presents
$
Lineup

bar italia

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

