“I love secrets hidden in plain sight,” says Slothrust guitarist, singer and songwriter Leah Wellbaum. Approaching a decade since their fiercely innovative debut, Wellbaum and drummer/percussionist Will Gorin search for the keys to secrets with Slothrust a
Riot Fest presents...
Slothrust
"Of Course You Did" 10 Year Anniversary Show
w/ Weakened Friends
