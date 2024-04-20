Top track

Happy Together

Slothrust "Of Course You Did" 10 Year Anniversary

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 20 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72

About Slothrust

“I love secrets hidden in plain sight,” says Slothrust guitarist, singer and songwriter Leah Wellbaum. Approaching a decade since their fiercely innovative debut, Wellbaum and drummer/percussionist Will Gorin search for the keys to secrets with Slothrust a Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Slothrust
"Of Course You Did" 10 Year Anniversary Show
w/ Weakened Friends

All ages
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Weakened Friends, Slothrust

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

