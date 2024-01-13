Top track

Shlomo & Parfait - Posh & Scary

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PHASE 2 WINTER FSTVL | Abbonamento 2 giorni

Industrie
Sat, 13 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsCatania
€28.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shlomo & Parfait - Posh & Scary
Got a code?

About

LINE UP a/z

◢ AMSTRA
◢ CHRS
◢ ELLE
◢ PARFAIT
◢ QUELZA
◢ REBECCA DELLE PIANE
◢ SCHIFANO
◢ SHLØMO
◢ TONIX
◢ VEFFEV
◢ ZIONER

▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂
▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂▂

++ New Light set up
++ New Sound System

Il party dovrá essere nel pieno ri...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da W2 SRLS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

7
Shlømo, Parfait, Quelza and 7 more

Venue

Industrie

Via Acquicella Porto 13, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.