Sunday Sessions LA (Vinyl Only)

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sun, 28 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tickets avail at the door

FAM in LA, don't forget to note down January 28th for an enthralling musical adventure at a undisclosed venue with Krane, John Kimble, and Christopher Mohn. Be sure to grab your tickets for a memorable experience!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions LA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Krane, Christopher Mohn

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

