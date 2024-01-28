DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tickets avail at the door
FAM in LA, don't forget to note down January 28th for an enthralling musical adventure at a undisclosed venue with Krane, John Kimble, and Christopher Mohn. Be sure to grab your tickets for a memorable experience!
'Sunday Sessio...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.