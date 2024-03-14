Top track

Brother Blue Steel (album version)

THE OBSESSED w/ Howling Giant, Gozu and Borracho

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$21.63

About The Obsessed

The Obsessed is a rock band. A FUKKING HARD rock band. Since their formation in 1978, they have become known around the world for their influential contribution to the origins and continued legacy of the doom metal and underground hard rock genres.

Event information

The Obsessed

w/ Howling Giant, Gozu and Borracho

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Borracho, Gozu, Howling Giant and 1 more

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

