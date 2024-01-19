DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Untitled (Culture Club 2)

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 19 Jan, 7:30 pm
TheatreNew York
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Untitled Queen presents Untitled (Culture Club 2), a drag art experience highlighting drag artists that represent their culture in their work. Palestinian Culture, Video Culture, Boricua Culture, Cuban Culture, Black Culture, Poetry Culture, Sound Culture,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Untitled Queen
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

