Husbandry/ Muda (Spain)/Common Sage/The Supervoid Choral Ensemble/Light Tower

Gold Sounds
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Collective Effort NYC Presents: Live at Gold Sounds 44 Wilson Ave off the Morgan L

Husbandry

Muda (from Spain)

Common Sage

The Supervoid Choral Ensemble

Light Tower

Saturday, February 17th, 2024

@ Gold Sounds - 44 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Doors...

All ages
Presented by Gold Sounds.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Husbandry

Venue

Gold Sounds

44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

