Resolution 2024: Subhumans

The 100 Club
Wed, 10 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our annual punk festival, Resolution, is back again for January 2024. Thurs 4th – TV Smith + Alvin Gibbs & The Disobedient Servants + The Derellas

Fri 5th – The Vapors + Eryx London

Sat 6th – The Boys + Dirty Strangers + The Vulz

Sun 7th – Conflict + Th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.
Lineup

Subhumans

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

