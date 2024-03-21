Top track

Great Satan Rising - Ays Kura Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Die Kur x Novacrow x Ygodeh x Drones

Hot Box
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Great Satan Rising - Ays Kura Remix
Got a code?

About

Die Kur is an industrial metal band from London, England. Formed in 1999 but with origins from 1995, the band has released five albums.

Novacrow

Forming late 2013, dark and delicious alternative metal band from Liverpool, England. Novacrow is formed of K...

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Impious Spirit
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Die Kur, Novacrow, Ygodeh and 1 more

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.