Raucous and Reambunctious Thursday at The Walrus

The Walrus
Thu, 11 Jan, 7:00 pm
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Good ole-fashioned, foot-tappin rock'n'roll at your friendly neighborhood vegan sandwhich and juicebar!

The Jacuzzi Boys need to no introduction. They've been inducing mosh-pits and shower ear worm singing since 2009. Now they're coming and bringing Nashv...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Winterland.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Country Westerns, Jacuzzi Boys

Venue

The Walrus

948 Edgewood Avenue South, Jacksonville, Florida 32205, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

