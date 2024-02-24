DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JOUR 2 . AFTER . BEW WINTER 24

Lieu secret, Bordeaux
Sat, 24 Feb, 6:45 am
GigsBordeaux
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BORDEAUX ELECTRONIC WEEK-END 2024 WINTER EDITION

2ème étape : afterparty

Line up :

- Assmat

- Loule

- Prince CH b2b Snug

- Sven

Autres tickets disponibles ici : https://link.dice.fm/BEW-WINTER-2024

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Bordeaux Electronic Week.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Prince CH, Loule, Assmat and 1 more

Venue

Lieu secret, Bordeaux

Bordeaux, Bordeaux, Gironde 33800, France
Doors open6:45 am

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.