ＳＡＢＡＴＯ １３ ＧＥＮＮＡＩＯ
𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐀 - 𝐂𝐈𝐄𝐋𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀
@cieloterraroma
𝐅𝐋𝐔𝐈𝐃𝐀 - 𝐧𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨
@fluida.party
Start 11 pm
